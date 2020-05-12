Or Copy this URL to Share

Monte was born October 11, 1938 at Idaho Falls, Idaho a son to Eugene Jay Jenson and Erma Dean Smith Jenson. He was raised in the Ririe area and attended Rigby and Ririe High Schools.



He married Kathryn Ann Lovell in the Idaho Falls Temple, August 30, 1957. He farmed and ranched in Ririe and worked for General Mills as a manager.



Monte is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings and in the Bishopric.



He enjoyed being in the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting with his kids and grandkids, horses, golf, rodeo's, cows and basketball.



Monte is survived by his wife Kathryn A. Lovell Jenson, a daughter Sheila Kay (Mike) Lewis of Ririe, sons, Monte Kevin (Natalie) Jenson of Rigby, Gary Lynn (Terry) Jenson of Ririe and Russell Lovell (ShaRee) Jenson of Ririe, a sister Karen (Neal) Arave of Hemet, California, two brothers Thomas (Karen) Jenson and Terry (Marge) Jenson both of Rigby, thirteen grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren.



His grandkids adored him.



Monte was preceded in death by his parents, a sister DeeAnn Skinner and a brother Ronald Jenson.



The family gives special thanks to Lincoln Court loving, caring staff and One Source Hospice



Family graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at





