Monty Glen Montague, 83, of Milo, passed away September 22, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Monty was born June 10, 1936, in Osgood, Idaho, to Glen Montague and Ada Verna Radford Montague. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Idaho State University, POST Academy and the FBI Academy.
Monty and Peggy Sue Nelson married in September 1956, and they were blessed with two children, Dudley and Danette. On May 28, 1978, Monty married Janelle Larsen in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their blended family now included children, Valerie, Cindy, Brent, Bruce, Jeff, and Christena. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Monty and Janelle made their home in Milo, Idaho.
Monty was employed at Boeing in the Seattle area for several years before joining the Idaho Falls Police Department as a Beat Officer in 1961. Monty quickly rose through the ranks and served as Chief of Police until he retired in 1995. After retirement, he enjoyed driving for AVIS in Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.
Monty was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in many capacities. He loved participating in shooting competitions and competing with his fellow officers. He was a master (expert) marksmen, winning many competitions. He loved woodworking and making burros, horses, and many other wooden toys for his grandchildren. He was an avid reader and loved learning. He started painting after retirement and also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed and embraced modern technology and enjoyed using the computers and tablets to stay up with community and world events.
Monty is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janelle Montague of Rigby, ID; daughter, Danette Montague of Idaho Falls; daughter, Valerie Lawrence of Idaho Falls; daughter, Cindy (Reed) Baron of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Brent (Kelly) Lawrence of Idaho Falls; son, Bruce (Sherri) Lawrence of Idaho Falls; son, Jeff (Wendy) Lawrence of Idaho Falls; daughter, Christena Davis of Idaho Falls; sister, Alleene Morgan of Boise, ID; brother, Errol (Connie) Montague of Salem, OR; brother, Joel (Janet) Montague of Linchberg, VA; 35 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Verna Montague; son, Dudley David Montague; sisters, Jeene Ryset and Phyllis Gray; granddaughter, Aubrey Jill Baron; and one great grandson, Leo Frandsen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Milo Ward, 12127 North 75 East, with Bishop Ken Kearsley officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the Milo Ward Building. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 24, 2019