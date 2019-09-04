|
|
|
Myrna Doreen Nielsen Anderson, of Ammon, died peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence at Fairwinds Assisted Living Center. She was 87 years old.
Myrna was born on October 31, 1931, to William John Nielsen and Mary Denning Williams Nielsen in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
As a child, she attended elementary school and high school in Ammon, Idaho. She also attended Ricks College and graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. In high school and college, Myrna spread her team spirit as a cheerleader for many years and was active in many school clubs and activities.
Her younger years were spent working in the fields, doing chores, helping at home and working in the gardens. She learned the importance of working hard and the value of thrift which she passed onto her children and grandchildren. Myrna loved the outdoors, riding horses, reading, dancing, and socializing.
She married Delmar Anderson on June 27, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple. After her marriage, she helped Delmar in their farming ventures, kept an orderly house, and raised four children. Myrna supported Delmar in all things. After they were married for two years, Delmar was called into the mission field in 1953-1955 to serve a two-year mission to Ontario, Canada. During Delmar's mission she stayed in her own home and raised Steven, who was eighteen months old at the time, and Doyle, who was born six months after Delmar left. Later in life, when Delmar's parents were no longer able to take care of themselves, Myrna cared for them in her own home in Denver, Colorado. She became their constant assistant and nurse for many years.
Myrna devoted her life to the gospel of Jesus Christ. She served in the church in many capacities as president, counselor, and teacher in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations. She enjoyed teaching classes and serving where she was needed. She was an ordinance worker and shift supervisor in the Idaho Falls, Denver, and Rexburg Temples for over 20 years. She and Delmar served a proselyting mission together to Rochester, New York in 1978. There she served with her husband as the Directors of Volunteers in the Hill Cumorah Pageant for six years. She and Delmar also served a Church Education Mission to Durban, South Africa in 1998.
She is survived by her husband, Delmar, and her children: Steven Del (Norma) Anderson, Doyle Delmar Anderson, Gerrolyn Kathreen Anderson, Cynthia Myrna (Eron) Anderson Higgs; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her father (William John Nielsen) and mother (Mary Denning Williams), a granddaughter (Michelle Lynn Higgs), her brothers and sisters: Glen William Nielsen, Lalia Mary (Donald) Wright, Floyd John Nielsen, Gerold Dean Nielsen, Lois Ivy (Zee) McDaniel, P George Azariah Nielsen, Vera Bernice Van Tress, William J (Maria) Nielsen, Bruce Venoy (Carolyn) Nielsen.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sat., Sept. 7, 2019, at Ammon Stake Center, 2055 So. Ammon Road. The family will receive friends from 8:30-9:45 a.m., prior to services. Burial will be at Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 4, 2019