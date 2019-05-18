Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Myron Piquet Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Myron Piquet

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Myron N. Piquet, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 16, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a 4-wheeler accident at his home.



Myron was born November 18, 1942, in Driggs, Idaho, to Martin William Piquet and Dove Mary Nickell Piquet. He was a beloved first born of three children and was a happy, resourceful child and youngster. He grew up and attended schools in Driggs and graduated from Teton High School.



On April 9, 1966, he married Marilyn Jean Piquet in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Myron and Marilyn met at Grand Teton National Park where Myron was driving the tour bus at that time . A wonderful romance and a lifetime of love ensued. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Myron worked as a technician and mechanical repairman for Pepsi and Coke for most of his career. Marilyn passed away February 10, 2019, and he missed her terribly.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved spending time with his brother Laren and his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife of 52 years in their motor home traveling to all corners of the United States. He loved to hunt and fish. He was very capable in any type of mechanics. He was always busy and fastidiously tidy and organized.



Myron is survived by his brother, Laren M. (Laura) Piquet of Driggs, ID; and sister, Nila (John) Gentry of Idaho Falls, ID.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, parents, Martin and Dove Piquet, and nephew, Andrew Piquet.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Vernon Piquet officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to services. Burial will be in the Bates Cemetery near Driggs.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 18, 2019