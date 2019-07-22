Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Nada Meikle Viewing 9:30 AM Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nada Meikle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nada Meikle

1933 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Nada Rebecca Freeman Meikle peacefully passed away on July 15, 2019 at her daughter's home in Peoria, Arizona. She was born November 15, 1933 in Ririe, Idaho to Milton John Freeman and Lydia Stewart Adams. She married Wendell Stephen Meikle on December 9, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Theirs was a 50 year old love story which is an amazing example to their children and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Nada was preceded in death by her sweetheart,



Wendell Stephen Meikle, four brothers, Eson Milton, Calvin, Baby Boy, Merlin



and three sisters, Lola Gifford, Lovella Peterson, and Verla Salverson, and two daughters-in-law,



Deborah Meikle, and Linda Christensen Meikle.



Nada will be dearly missed and live on forever through her four children, Donna (Bob) Farrer, of Orem, Utah, Lynn Meikle, of Silverdale, Washington, Nadine (Scott) Workman, of Peoria, Arizona and



Stephen Meikle, of Paulsbo, Washington, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.



Nada was proud of being raised on a family farm, often talked about picking potatoes, and this is where she learned many important values. One of the things she knew for sure- nothing runs like a John Deere tractor. She graduated from Ricks College in Nursing and was known for being kind and compassionate. She loved to garden in her beautiful yard and was known for all of her flowers and decor. She was very creative, knitted, crocheted, sewed, and loved to read. She loved holidays and it was always a treat to visit her home to see the fun holiday and yard decorations as well as Halloween costumes she would wear. A dream came true when she opened The Red Barn Gift Shop in Silverdale, Washington and operated it with her husband for several years. Nada took great pride in her pioneer heritage, carried the stories and lessons in her everyday life, and was active in the Blackfoot, Idaho, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She had a strong testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life and served faithfully as Primary Pianist, Ward and Stake Relief Society President, Visiting Teacher, Young Woman leader, Seattle Temple ordinance worker, and also as a Family History Missionary. She was loved and respected by many people for her long hours of service to others. Most important to her, she was a loving, selfless, and devoted mom, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Nada was active in the PTA and never missed a concert or recital for her children. Family was everything to her and she always willingly sacrificed for her children, as she taught them to always do their best. She believed in eternal families, absolutely loved family gatherings and to travel, even for short drives.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am located at the Eckersell Funeral Home,



101 West Main St, Rigby, Idaho on July 25, 2019, with a viewing just prior from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment in Ucon Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers of Hospice of the Valley in Arizona and the many ministering members of the Kitsap Lake Ward for the care of their Mother. Published in Post Register on July 22, 2019