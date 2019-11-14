|
The angels came this morning and took our Mom away and although our hearts were breaking, we knew she could not stay. Nadine Edith Shaw Mann died on November 14, 2019, at MorningStar Assisted Living Center. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Nadine was welcomed into her family on April 14,1925, in Lincoln, Idaho, to James A and Violet Kersley Shaw. She had five older siblings, Beatrice, Wanda, Lucille, Gordon and Ferrell. Later five more children were welcomed into the family, Truce, Mary, Lois, Kay and Luana. Nadine spent the first few years of her life in the Victor, Idaho area. Later living and attending school in and around Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was quite a lovely young woman and the young men in the area were very attracted to her. One of her sisters said that her parents had to swat them away like flies.
Nadine met Zane Mann at a dance where he was playing in the band. Zane was a hardworking country boy and Nadine was an attractive city girl-an unlikely match. Zane was smitten and they were married November 15,1941. Prior to their marriage Zane had been drafted into the U.S. Army. Soon after their honeymoon, Zane left for California to complete basic training. The two of them wrote many letters back and forth with Zane telling Nadine about his experiences in each country. He told her how much love he had for her and for his country. Nadine kept the home fires burning and four years later, Zane returned home to the love of his life.
Together they farmed in the Lorenzo, Shelton, Willow Creek and Grays Lake areas. They spent many summers in the Grays Lake area herding cows, mending fences and fishing.
Zane and Nadine retired from farming in 1984, and began a well deserved rest. They enjoyed many years of fishing and camping together
After a fall in 2012, that broke her neck, Nadine began rehabilitation at Promontory Point. We would like to thank them for the care and kindness they afforded her during that time.
However, Nadine found the transition from Promontory to home too difficult and opted to "try" MorningStar Assisted Living. It was a huge transition, and she didn't care for it, but soon she began to thrive in her new home. She went from wearing a daily housecoat to getting up, dressing and beginning her morning with friends. Nadine could be seen motoring around the halls, dressed in sequined tops, hair neatly quaffed, and manicured nails. Care givers fondly referred to her as the "Queen" and contributing to the title by making sure she had her perfume, lotion and lip gloss on every day. Their actions spoke of a genuine love for Nadine, above and beyond their job requirements.
Nadine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved doing the road shows for the ward. She also sang in the chorus and in a ward quartet. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers-Sara A. Howard Camp.
Nadine was well known for her beautiful oil paintings, her lovely tricot quilts and a green thumb. She loved to sing and dance and was often found jitterbugging with one of her children.
Nadine's legacy includes six children: Coral (Larry) Campbell, Judy (Joe) Clifford, Bruce (Ann) Mann, Mike (Karen) Mann, Teresa (Bruce) Wolfenbarger and Colleen (Jody Liljenquist). Sadly, Bruce passed away in 1974.
They have 19 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children, and three sisters, Luana Richardson, Lois Draper and Mary Kielen.
She is proceeded in death by her husband of many years, Zane, her son, Bruce; two brothers, Gordon and Truce Shaw; and five sisters, Beatrice Tracy, Wanda Easly, Lucille Wade, Ferrel Watson and Kay Hemsley.
A special thanks to the aides and staff at MorningStar Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice for their care and kindness afforded Nadine and family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Bye for now, Mom. You shall be missed.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 14, 2019