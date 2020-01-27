|
|
|
Ned Brandt Russell, 79, of Rigby, Idaho passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home of 20 years in Rigby, Idaho. Ned was born September 14, 1940 in Rigby, Idaho to Wesley W. Russell and Sylvia Elnora Petersen Russell. Ned attended schools in Rigby until the 8th grade. He served in the United States Army and was honored to stand guard for President John F. Kennedy at his funeral and graveside. On returning home, Ned worked as a farm hand in the Rigby area. He helped with the family property for many years. He moved to Teton View Apartments in 2000 and has resided there for 20 years. Ned could be seen either walking to town or riding his bike around. He was a well-known part of Rigby. He would often be found serving others and would stop to help someone he could see who needed assistance. Ned is survived by his sister, Nina E. Russell Kroll. A niece and caregiver, Dana Lei Kroll and his best friend Gayla and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Sharon, Max, Shirley, Leah, Faye, Ramona and Joan. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Teton View Apartments (410 Annis Highway, Rigby, Idaho). Interment and military rites will be held in his honor at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 27, 2020