Nelda Rainey Wright, 84, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Nelda was born August 6, 1935, in Archer, Idaho to Alvin Denzel Rainey and Lila McIntier Rainey. She attended schools in Lyman and Rexburg, Idaho. She enjoyed activities in school and was a cheerleader for her grade school teams. Nelda had her eye on one special fellow from 4th grade into high school by the name of Ross Bowen. They were married in 1952 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union was born two sons, Michael Bowen and Gordon Bowen. After many years Nelda and Ross divorced. Later she met Daniel Wright and was married in 1984 adding two more children to her family, Angie and Quinton. Nelda and Dan spent many summers in Island Park in their little summer home. They enjoyed having fun with family and friends. They moved from Ogden to Idaho Falls about 2005.Nelda was very talented in many areas. She was a known artist in oil and water color, made beautiful one of a kind quilts, and was an accomplished pianist. She had a love for animals and had several exotic birds as pets.She is survived by her husband Daniel Wright, sons Michael (Sherry) Bowen and Gordon (Kathy/deceased) Bowen, Step daughter Angie (Curtis) Cook, sister Linda Ritchie, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, grandson Chad Bowen, stepson Quinton Wright, brothers Alton Rainey, Vaughn Rainey, Sisters, Marlene McNeil, and Julia Pettingill.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Sutton Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. Nelda's family would appreciate your thoughtfulness in wearing masks when possible due to Covid-19. For your comfort, please bring a chair and umbrella to the graveside services.The family would like to express appreciation to Visiting Angels and Breo Home Health and Hospice for the kind and loving care given to Nelda.