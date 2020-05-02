Nellie Sheriff
1922 - 2020
Nellie Mae Sheriff , 97, of Moses Lake, Washington, formerly of Ashton, was profoundly surprised to find that she died on April 9, 2020. Up until that moment she had always thought of herself as a lively person. Initial attempts to contact Nellie were unsuccessful, due to the fact that she had left her body. In her defense, family members stated that Nellie had a pretty good run starting way back on October 11, 1922, when she was born to John Ernest and Nellie Davis Elrod.

Nellie is survived by her daughter Andy (Andrea) [John] Caroll who lives in Julieta, Idaho, and their children Michael, Joseph, David, and Jael. Her daughter Nikki [John] Batson who lives in Worland, Wyoming, and their children Charro Madden, Ely Madden, Josiah Batson, Jessica Ariel, Jenifer Simmons, and Susan Diaz. Her son, Jerome [Laurie] Sheriff of Moses Lake, Washington, along with their children Kazar Sheriff, Kyrone Sheriff, and Kearsta Dunleavy. Her son, Shawn [Kristi] Sheriff of Chubbuck, Idaho, and Shawn's children Mercedes Sheriff, Jaid Welker, Isaac Sheriff, and Elijah Sheriff. Nellie's middle daughter, Michelle, passed in December 2019, and her children LaDale Fink, Lawton Crough, and Lason Crough are mourning their grandmother and mother.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.

Published in Post Register on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
