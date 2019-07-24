Resources More Obituaries for Newell Richardson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Newell Richardson

1929 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Newell Kay Richardson, a loving, wise and faithful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed from this existence on July 16, 2019 in Spanish Fork, Utah, just short of his 90th birthday.



He was born in Thatcher, Arizona on August 8, 1929 to Edmund Wilford and Effie May Lee Richardson as the second youngest of 8 children. He attended Gila Junior College before serving faithfully as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission. Soon afterwards he met his future wife, Illa Mae Cook, while they were students at Brigham Young University. They had a two year engagement, graduated, and were married for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple and were blessed with six children.



Newell Kay served honorably in the U.S. Army for 2 years then attended medical school in Detroit, Michigan and specialized in radiology after his training. He practiced medicine in Tucson, Arizona, Idaho Falls Idaho, and Rexburg, Idaho until a call to serve a medical mission in Santiago, Chile necessitated an early retirement from his beloved profession.



He served as a Bishop, in stake presidencies, as a stake president, regional representative, as a patriarch, and as the president of the Idaho Falls LDS temple. He was also a sealer in the Payson Temple. Throughout his church service, he blessed many lives with his wisdom, faith, and love.



Newell Kay served his community in positions as the President of the Pima County Medical Association in Tucson, Arizona, on the Bonneville, Idaho School Board and as a member of the Rexburg Rotary Club.



He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. He is survived by two sisters: Dixie (Richardson) Powell, Salt Lake City and Clarelle (Richardson) Kristofferson, Gilbert, Arizona. He leaves behind his wife of almost 66 years, Illa Mae Cook Richardson who resides in Spanish Fork, Utah, and his six children and their spouses: Scott E. and Maria (Hildago) Richardson, Gilbert, Arizona, Annette R. Richardson, Peoria, Arizona, Mark N. and Kim (Crosby) Richardson, Plano, Texas, Joan and Alan Landes, Payson, Utah, Joel F. and Sandi (Behunin) Richardson, Cumming, Georgia, Dallin C. and Jennifer (Cordero) Richardson, Layton, Utah. Newell Kay and Illa Mae Richardson have 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.



A viewing will occur from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, July 26th at the Spanish Fork 9th Ward located at 928 Del Monte Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 27th at the Stanfield Ward chapel, 1925 E. 49th South, Idaho Falls with a viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, Idaho. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at https://memorials.legacyfunerals.com/newell-richardson/3885801/index.php



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation be considered to the humanitarian fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints through this link: https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services Published in Post Register on July 24, 2019