Newell Kay Richardson, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will occur from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, July 26th at the Spanish Fork 9th Ward located at 928 Del Monte Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 27th at the Stanfield Ward chapel, 1925 E. 49th South, Idaho Falls with a viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, Idaho. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at https://memorials.legacyfunerals.com/newell-richardson/3885801/index.php
Published in Post Register on July 24, 2019