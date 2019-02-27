Resources More Obituaries for Newman Shaffer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Newman Shaffer

1970 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Newman O. Shaffer, 48, of Rathdrum, Idaho, died Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Rathdrum.



He was born Sept. 21, 1970, in Louisville, Ky., to Roy O. and Barbara (Paul) Shaffer who subsequently moved to Idaho, where Newman was raised. While at Lakeland High School, Newman's favorite sport was boxing, in which he won local and state trophies. He later moved to Auburn, Wash., where he ran a small business, Perfect Gutters. Newman learned auto mechanics from his father, Roy, and used that knowledge to help family and friends throughout his life. Newman also enjoyed doing magic tricks and especially loved showing them to all the young family members.



Survivors include his mothers, Barbara (Michael) Crocker and Loretta Shaffer; sisters, Terry (Mike) Tuggle, Myssie Curtis, Gina (Jim) Drayfahl, Leeann Shaffer and Pam (Matt) Harmon; brothers, Jeremiah Shaffer and Dennis Bateman; aunt, Arietta Grimmett; uncles, Jim (Kathy) Paul, Robert Carroll, Henry Shaffer and Roy Shaffer Jr.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of Newman's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Quonset Hut, 15702 Boise St., in Rathdrum. Everyone that knew Newman is cordially invited. Published in Post Register on Feb. 27, 2019