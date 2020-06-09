Nile LeRoy Boyle, 85, of Rexburg, passed away June 8, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.
Nile was born November 12, 1934 in Victor, Idaho to Blaine Patten Boyle and Pearl Ada Drake as the third of six children. Nile was a life-long resident of Idaho, having graduated from Teton High School and Idaho State University. He was a loving family-man and is described as dedicated, loyal, hard-working, and generous. His sense of humor permeated everyday life, where his posterity often recite Nile's many axioms.
While at ISU, Nile met and married his first wife, Karen Marie Holman, in 1955, with whom he had five children: Julie, Paul, Sandra, Jana, and Craig. After he and Karen divorced, he met and married Moana Korth Young in 1974 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Nile and Moana blended their families by integrating Erik Young with Nile's previous children and later adding Marci and Scott. Nile cherished family events, attending them regardless how far-flung, and he provided opportunities to travel together as a family, with memorable and frequent events at Jackson Lake Lodge, Yellowstone, and Hawaii. Throughout his life, he enjoyed outdoor activities with his four brothers, and later with his eight children and twenty-one grandchildren. Nile and several of his close friends opened a ski resort (now Grand Targhee) in 1966.
Nile's life outside of the home is best characterized by community building and service. Nile, a pharmacist for 50+ years in various Idaho drug stores, became a small business owner by buying into Johnson's Drug and later establishing Boyle's Pharmacy in Broulim's, ultimately retiring in 1998. He loved the community interactions that resulted from being a pharmacist and various organizations including Kiwanis, Rotary, and Sons of the Utah Pioneers. To his children, it seemed he knew everyone. Nile made time to serve the nation, state, and community. During college, Nile completed 4 years of ROTC, which was followed by 2 years active duty in the Army Medical Service Corps and 14 years in the Army Reserves as a Captain. Two governors appointed Nile to serve on the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy (9 years) and the Eastern Idaho Special Services Association (4 years). Well-known for his long-time dedication to Rexburg, Nile served on the City Council (1973 - 1989) and as Mayor (1989 - 1998). As a convert of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was dedicated to his faith. Nile served faithfully in numerous callings, including bishop, high councilor, and a scout leader. After retirement, Nile and Moana served as Welfare Missionaries in the South Pacific Area and many years as temple ordinance workers in both the Idaho Falls and Rexburg LDS Temples.
He is survived by his wife Moana; brother Barry; children, excluding his oldest, Julie who preceded him in death; grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Jenna, Natalie, Tanya, Jacob, Jared, Brandon, Conner, Mikelle, Seleste, Garrett, Macie, Hadlee, Ash, Sydney, Jack, Claire, Cooper, Jane, and Jill; and great-grandchildren, Brynn and Emersen.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 11, 5:30 - 7:00 PM at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and funeral services for immediate family will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 12. Condolences may be sent via www.flammfh.com.
Nile was born November 12, 1934 in Victor, Idaho to Blaine Patten Boyle and Pearl Ada Drake as the third of six children. Nile was a life-long resident of Idaho, having graduated from Teton High School and Idaho State University. He was a loving family-man and is described as dedicated, loyal, hard-working, and generous. His sense of humor permeated everyday life, where his posterity often recite Nile's many axioms.
While at ISU, Nile met and married his first wife, Karen Marie Holman, in 1955, with whom he had five children: Julie, Paul, Sandra, Jana, and Craig. After he and Karen divorced, he met and married Moana Korth Young in 1974 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Nile and Moana blended their families by integrating Erik Young with Nile's previous children and later adding Marci and Scott. Nile cherished family events, attending them regardless how far-flung, and he provided opportunities to travel together as a family, with memorable and frequent events at Jackson Lake Lodge, Yellowstone, and Hawaii. Throughout his life, he enjoyed outdoor activities with his four brothers, and later with his eight children and twenty-one grandchildren. Nile and several of his close friends opened a ski resort (now Grand Targhee) in 1966.
Nile's life outside of the home is best characterized by community building and service. Nile, a pharmacist for 50+ years in various Idaho drug stores, became a small business owner by buying into Johnson's Drug and later establishing Boyle's Pharmacy in Broulim's, ultimately retiring in 1998. He loved the community interactions that resulted from being a pharmacist and various organizations including Kiwanis, Rotary, and Sons of the Utah Pioneers. To his children, it seemed he knew everyone. Nile made time to serve the nation, state, and community. During college, Nile completed 4 years of ROTC, which was followed by 2 years active duty in the Army Medical Service Corps and 14 years in the Army Reserves as a Captain. Two governors appointed Nile to serve on the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy (9 years) and the Eastern Idaho Special Services Association (4 years). Well-known for his long-time dedication to Rexburg, Nile served on the City Council (1973 - 1989) and as Mayor (1989 - 1998). As a convert of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was dedicated to his faith. Nile served faithfully in numerous callings, including bishop, high councilor, and a scout leader. After retirement, Nile and Moana served as Welfare Missionaries in the South Pacific Area and many years as temple ordinance workers in both the Idaho Falls and Rexburg LDS Temples.
He is survived by his wife Moana; brother Barry; children, excluding his oldest, Julie who preceded him in death; grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Jenna, Natalie, Tanya, Jacob, Jared, Brandon, Conner, Mikelle, Seleste, Garrett, Macie, Hadlee, Ash, Sydney, Jack, Claire, Cooper, Jane, and Jill; and great-grandchildren, Brynn and Emersen.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 11, 5:30 - 7:00 PM at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and funeral services for immediate family will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 12. Condolences may be sent via www.flammfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 9, 2020.