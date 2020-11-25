Noemi Fulgencio Europa of Lakeside, California passed away November 13, 2020. It was from cardiac arrest. She was 66 years old. She was born on September 23, 1954 in Manila, Philippines.



Noemi was a very loving, kind, super generous, compassionate, hardworking, thoughtful wife, mother, sister, friend and employee. She enjoyed cooking, doing crafts, sewing and travel.



She graduated high school from M.A. Roxas high School. Then went to college and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nurse in 1977 in Manila, Philippines. She was a registered nurse and worked in various places in Luzon. She worked in Libya in the 1980's where she met her husband Bernardino. They were married on March 9, 1983. She worked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 1990 to 2008. She came to the United States in 2010. She worked as a caregiver at the Idaho Falls Group homes from 2011-2014, then at Walmart superstores in Idaho Falls and in El Cajon, California.



She is survived by her loving husband, Bernie Europa, beautiful daughters, Angela and Flordeliza Europa. Also grandson Karl Europa. Sisters Angelita and Regino Soriano, Bernadette and Ernie Underwood, Emily Fulgencio and 2 sons, Jessrell and Dwezill, Edna Hotovy. Brothers Fulgenci and Angelita Norbertson, Cesar and Grace Fulgencio, son Saren,, their daughter Crizelle.



She was presided in death by her parents Corsino and Mercedes Fulgencio, brother Florante Fulgencio and sister Delia Fulgencio.



We are so sad and grieving for our loss. Lord Jesus Christ, receive her soul into your eternal kingdom and grant her eternal peace.



Memorial service to be held on January 2, 2021 at Holy Rosary Church in Idaho Falls Idaho.



Time of the service is at 11:00 AM Please come and join us to celebrate her life. Rosary Prayer will be at 10:30.



After the service there will be refreshments at Elizabeth (Beth) Pelon's residence. Address: 1415 12th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404.



