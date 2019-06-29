Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Nondus Ostler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nondus Ostler

1935 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Nondus McLain Ostler, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.



Nondus was born September 8, 1935, in Bancroft, Idaho, to Lewis S. McLain and Rachel Barfuss McLain. She grew up and attended schools in Bancroft and graduated from North Gem High School. She also attended Ricks College.



On January 2, 1955, she married Max R. Ostler in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born five children, Terry, Bryce, Douglas, Michael, and Judy. Nondus and Max made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Nondus was a homemaker. Max passed away June 19, 2003.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She fulfilled her lifelong dream in 2000 when she and Max went on a trip to Hawaii.



Nondus is survived by her sons, Terry (Connie) Ostler of Twin Falls, ID, Bryce (Geneva) Ostler of Boise, ID, Douglas (Lucy) Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID, and Michael (Gloria) Ostler of Worland, WY, and daughter, Judy (Perry) Boren of Pocatello, ID, sister, Marthell Fowler of Soda Springs, ID, brother, Don (Sheryl) McLain of Grace, ID, brother, Evan (Vicki) McLain of Bancroft, ID; 22 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters, LeOra Anderson and Carol Parker.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Idaho Falls 21st Ward, 1155 East First Street, with Bishop Bradley Scholes officiating. The family will visit with friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 29, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries