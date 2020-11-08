1/1
Norma Bateman
1931 - 2020
Norma Jean Bateman, 89, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Blackfoot.

Norma was born in Shelley, Idaho on August 28, 1931, to William Henry Hall and Eva Johnson Hall.

She grew up in Shelley, where she attended school.

On May 26, 1951, Norma married Delbert Bateman in Blackfoot. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Norma was happy staying home, taking care of her home and family, but also worked in the school lunch program. She always loved spending time around children.

Norma was a member of the LDS church. She served in many positions, but she especially loved being in the Primary with the children. She loved the horses and really any creature, right down to the smallest hummingbird. She enjoyed sewing clothes, loved quilting, and always enjoyed crafts. She loved being with her family and friends.

Norma is survived by her children, Dale Bateman of Boise, John (Lori) Bateman of Kelseyville CA, Lynda (Dave) Higgins of Blackfoot, Kelly (Vickie) Bateman of Moreland and Tom Bateman of Blackfoot; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hall and Eva Johnson Hall; her husband, Delbert Bateman; her daughter-in-law Vicki (Dale) Bateman; her sisters Idona, Ernestine, LaRue and Zona Rae; brothers Alvin, William, Claude, Shirley and Arcene; and grandson, Troy Higgins.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Grove City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and again for one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

Condolences and memories of Norma can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
