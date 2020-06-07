Norma Brown, 96, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away at her home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
She was born May 7, 1924 in Perry, Utah the daughter of Nephi Ralston Hunt and Wilma Wagstaff Hunt.
Norma attended school at Melon Valley Elementary in Buhl and attended Buhl High School.
In 1974 Norma and Virl moved to Blackfoot.
On May 6, 1942, she married Virl Brown in the Logan Temple.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Norma served many years as Relief Society President both in Buhl and Blackfoot. She also served as a stake missionary in Buhl. She also chaperoned the youth center in Buhl.
Norma worked at the Thousand Springs Trout Farm, Tildon Bridge Trout Farm, and Fredrickson Candy Store.
She was a great cook and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, writing family histories and her family was very important to her.
She is survived by her children, Virl A (Janice) Brown of Plain City, UT, James A. (Angie) Brown of Heyburn, Idaho, Sandra (Hyrum) Dillie of Kimberly, Idaho, Douglas (Linda) Brown of Paul, Idaho and Mary Baca of American Falls, Idaho; siblings, Iris Jaynes of Buhl, Idaho, Wanda Huffaker of Kerns, Utah, Alene (Robert) Jaynes of Buhl, Idaho, Nina (Gerald) Karel of Buhl, Idaho and Gene (Linda) Hunt of Buhl, Idaho; 29 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren, and 19 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Virl V. Brown and children, Judith Kay and Reed Carl Brown and grandson, David Dillie and great grandson, Hunter Brown.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave.
The family will meet with friends for 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Rockland Cemetery.
Friends and family who would like are invited to watch the funeral streamed live on our website www.hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click Video Broadcast. Memories and condolences of Norma can also be shared on our website.
She was born May 7, 1924 in Perry, Utah the daughter of Nephi Ralston Hunt and Wilma Wagstaff Hunt.
Norma attended school at Melon Valley Elementary in Buhl and attended Buhl High School.
In 1974 Norma and Virl moved to Blackfoot.
On May 6, 1942, she married Virl Brown in the Logan Temple.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Norma served many years as Relief Society President both in Buhl and Blackfoot. She also served as a stake missionary in Buhl. She also chaperoned the youth center in Buhl.
Norma worked at the Thousand Springs Trout Farm, Tildon Bridge Trout Farm, and Fredrickson Candy Store.
She was a great cook and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, writing family histories and her family was very important to her.
She is survived by her children, Virl A (Janice) Brown of Plain City, UT, James A. (Angie) Brown of Heyburn, Idaho, Sandra (Hyrum) Dillie of Kimberly, Idaho, Douglas (Linda) Brown of Paul, Idaho and Mary Baca of American Falls, Idaho; siblings, Iris Jaynes of Buhl, Idaho, Wanda Huffaker of Kerns, Utah, Alene (Robert) Jaynes of Buhl, Idaho, Nina (Gerald) Karel of Buhl, Idaho and Gene (Linda) Hunt of Buhl, Idaho; 29 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren, and 19 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Virl V. Brown and children, Judith Kay and Reed Carl Brown and grandson, David Dillie and great grandson, Hunter Brown.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave.
The family will meet with friends for 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Rockland Cemetery.
Friends and family who would like are invited to watch the funeral streamed live on our website www.hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click Video Broadcast. Memories and condolences of Norma can also be shared on our website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.