1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Norma Marie Kemp Hart, 95, of Ammon, passed away April 21, 2019, at her home.



She was born September 23, 1923, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Tony Hamilton Kemp and Estella Maxfield Kemp. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Albion State Normal School where she received her teaching credentials.



On July 18, 1943, she married John Napier Hart Jr. in Cheyenne, Wyoming and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Norma worked as a school teacher and was a business owner. She worked with her husband, Jack, at Jack and Jean's Bakery. They later owned The Party Shop and Reception Center and Hart's Wedding Village. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.



Norma was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many positions. Her favorite position was when she was in her 70's serving as a Nursery Leader. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Norma is survived by her daughter, Marcia (G.L.) Snowden of Idaho Falls, ID; son, John N. (Sally) Hart, III of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Bob N. (Melanie) Hart of Idaho Falls, ID; 18 grandchildren, 79 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Ammon 26th Ward (1100 S. Tiebreaker), with Bishop Bryan Nelson officiating. The family will visit with friends at 9:00 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



