Norma finished her journey on earth August 31, 2019 in the arms of our Lord and Savior. Norma was born Norma Lou Hammond to Marion and Mary Hammond. She was raised on the family potato farm in Egin, Idaho. Norma was the first born and had three sisters: Frances, Carol and Judy and four brothers: Melvin, Steven, Bud and Brent. Many hours were spent on the farm helping her mother with them all. Norma graduated from high school, then went to Hill Air force Base and packed parachutes for the Air Corps during the war. She then returned to Egin, St. Anthony Rexburg area. While attending a dance in Rexburg, she met Ray Anthony Pfost, who was on leave from the Army. They fell in love and were married April 10th 1945. While Ray was in japan, Norma went to help her mother on the farm. Ray returned from Japan and they started their family. They had two daughters, Laurette and Brenda. They then moved to Idaho Falls, where Ray went to work at the Atomic Energy Commission. Norma went to work for Mountain Bell when they opened in Idaho Falls in 1961. She retired from the phone company in 1981. Laurette Pfost was married to Ronald Dean Sheppard. Norma has two wonderful grandsons, Robert Thomas and Cory Ray. Norma now has three great grandsons, Jacob Dean, Matthew, and Bobby. Her daughter Brenda Pfost was now married to Rodney William Luck. Norma was also a wonderful seamstress, making all Brenda's bridesmaids dresses and hats to match. Norma was a wonderful cook. Her mother Mary, taught her and both were known for their homemade bread and pies. Norma was also the candy fudge maker. She would stand many hours making her caramel vanilla and chocolate fudge for the holidays and times in-between. Norma was blessed through her life to have fun with family and friends. Norma and Ray had a beautiful cabin in Island Park; lots of fun was had by all. She enjoyed cross country skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, and boating on Henrys Lake. Norma and Ray loved to play pinochle and do puzzles together. Norma's children: after Ray passed away in 1994, kept her busy. Ron and Laurette took her on motorhome trips going through Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and even Disneyland and many trips to Yellowstone, and flying with Ron in the Kit Fox Airplane he built. How she cherished her memories of them all. Brenda moved to Maui where Norma went many times. Norma loved whale watching and a helicopter trip to the top of Haleakala volcano. Norma had a special friend, Howard Rutledge, she and Ray Knew for many years. Howard was her friend and dear companion until his passing. In 2012 Brenda and her husband moved to Hurricane, Utah and Norma came to live with them due to health problems. As Norma became stronger she was able to enjoy many trips to Bryce Canyon, Zion NP, Grand Canyon, and Lake Powell. Norma needed more help and took residence at Beehive Assisted Living. She found several ladies that were raised on a farm and started a new circle of close friends. The ladies would walk down the block to the neighbor's farm, and feed the horses carrots. They enjoyed lots of excursions on the bus to McDonalds, Grandpa's pond, Pine Mountain and the Pie House. All holidays were a special celebration for all, even had visits from Santa Claus at Christmas. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Norma's welcoming spirit, Wonderful smile, laughter, beautiful voice in her story telling of her memories. Bingo and card playing made her days. Her sparkle will be truly missed by all.
Norma was preceded in death by her mother Mary and father Marion Hammond sisters Francis Baribault and Judy Hammond. Brothers Steven Hammond, Bud Hammond and Brent Hammond. Her love will remain in our hearts forever
Mother's final destination in her earthly life's journey will be at Parker Cemetery alongside her Ray St. Anthony Idaho.
Our family would like to thank the Beehive assisted living owners and wonderful staff for the years of special care. A special thank you to Dan, the Music man who came every Friday. He gave mom so much joy in singing. Dan always had them join in. Mother loved his guitar and she would play the tamborine and ukulele, and would sit with him at the piano.
Funeral Services will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Buck Miller Hann Funeral home in Idaho Falls. Interment will be at Parker Cemetery in St. Anthony, Idaho at 3:00pm.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 10, 2019