1926 - 2018 Obituary Flowers Norman Oliver Ross was born July 5, 1926 in Newdale, Idaho to Edgar (Ted) and Edna Watts Ross. He was followed by two sisters, Ruby Lee (Cyd) and Laura. He spent all of his growing up years and married life in Newdale. With enough credits to graduate high school in January, he joined the Army in 1944 and his mother walked across the stage to receive his diploma that Spring. He attended Sugar-Salem High School and was a 4 year letterman in each football, basketball and baseball. He married Ruby Rackham March 15, 1946 and they celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary in March 2014. Norman loved camping, hunting and fishing and working with horses; he trained many horses. He helped with the Rough Riders 4-H Club in Teton City for several years. He loved all outdoor sports and coached Little League baseball in Newdale for many years. He farmed in the Teton/Newdale area. He and Ruby enjoyed traveling and enjoyed trips across the Continental United States, Alaska and several trips to Mexico. After retirement, they spent many winters in Arizona. Norman passed away September 27, 2018 in St. Anthony, Idaho.



Ruby Rackham Ross, passed away was born May 14, 1925 in Teton City, Idaho to Claudius Victor (Claud or Cloe) and Janetta (Nettie) Stewart Rackham and was raised in Teton City, Idaho. She was the only girl and was spoiled by four older brothers, Claudios Ray, Jesse Stewart, Robert Ezra and Warren Don. She graduated from Madison High School and married Norman Oliver Ross in Newdale on March 15, 1946. She was a stay-at-home mom and was always there when the children came home from school, usually with the smell of warm bread or cookies filling the house. She was an amazing cook and seamstress and was always involved in some kind of crafts. She enjoyed traveling with Norman after his retirement. She always had a smile on her face and a warm welcome to all, especially her children and grandchildren. Ruby passed away August 6, 2014 in St. Anthony, Idaho.



They were preceded in death by their parents and son, Ronnie Ross (died in 1969) and great-grandson Andrew John Rygmyr (died in 2007). They are survived by daughters Shana Ross, Payson, Utah, and Marla (John) Anderson, Rigby, Idaho and son, Stacy (Molli) Ross, Yakima, Washington, 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.



A graveside memorial service will be held for Norman and Ruby at the Teton/Newdale Cemetery on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 A.M. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on June 17, 2019