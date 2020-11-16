Norman Frei was born with his twin sister, Norma, to William and Dora Cramer Frei on July 17, 1944 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm on East River Road and attended area schools and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1962.



He served a two-and-half-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Norway and quickly became proficient in the Norwegian language and gained a great love for Norway and the Norwegian people.



He was Assistant Principal at Bonneville High School and Hillcrest High School for 33 years. He also served as Student Council Advisor and was selected as the State of Idaho Student Council Advisor of the year two times and served six years as the State Executive Director of the Idaho Association of Student Councils.



Norm volunteered for area Foreign Exchange Student organizations for many years and found homes for more than 100 foreign students. He served many years as the State of Idaho Field Director for the Horatio Alger Association and helped the Association locate deserving students who were facing adversity and financial need to be recipients of college scholarships.



Norm was awarded two Fulbright grants to Japan for three weeks and to Slovakia for six weeks. Norm loved to travel and visited all 50 USA states and many foreign countries. He was the delegation leader for a People to People Student Ambassador Program for a three-week tour of the Soviet Union and led a Boy Scout group on a Super Activity to Mexico City.



After school retirement, he worked at the YMCA at the Front Desk. He had the early morning shift and opened the building at 5:00 a.m. three days a week. Norm enjoyed reading, school, learning, gardening and collecting antiques, especially school-related items. He had a huge collection of school bells. Norm led a rich and fulfilling life. For Norm's 75th Birthday he celebrated it with Kevin at Disneyland. Norm won all expense paid trip, from Anytime Fitness Gym on Broadway. Norm enjoyed going to the gym doing his circuit workout. He had three brothers and three sisters: Don (Suzie) Frei, Arlene (Jerry) Cotterell, Ken (Kay) Frei, Merlin (Therel) Frei, Norma (Earl) Wahlquist, Linda (Dick) Minty.



On Oct. 27, Norm was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he spent 15 days fighting pneumonia and COVID-19. He died unexpectedly Nov. 12, 2020. He is survived by his best friend and partner, Kevin Millon. They shared 24 years together and adopted four little Maltese dogs that they dearly love: Emmett, Sadie, Rodney and Louie. Three preceded him in death. Rodney waits for Norm by his walker, often howling soulfully. Norm is deeply loved and will be sorely missed.



