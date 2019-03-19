Resources More Obituaries for Norman Hedrick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Hedrick

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Norman Hedrick passed away on March 16, 2019 in Salt Lake City after a short battle with lung cancer.



Norman was the surprise baby born to Bee and Eva Hedrick on September 17, 1946. His older brother Wilbur in Junior High and sister Lois in the 6th grade were happy to welcome their new baby brother to their humble farm in Ashton, Idaho. Norman grew up helping his father show prize winning Holstein cattle and growing the famous Idaho potatoes. In Ashton, Norman learned to first ski off the roof of the root cellar on the farm. He survived getting lost at Mt Sawtell with a ski group and spent a long night in freezing conditions before being rescued. Snowbird and Deer Valley became his favorite resorts in Utah. His love for water sports began with diving off the railroad bridge into the Snake River and then water skiing at Bear Lake.



Norman attended Rick's College for one year and then worked for the forest service in Idaho. In 1969 he moved to Utah where he began his 26 year career with Utah Power & Light. Just one week after starting his new job at Utah Power & Light his National Guard unit was activated to serve in Vietnam. Norman served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 and then returned to his job at Utah Power & Light. Norman retired from Utah Power & Light in 1996 and then began a second career at Questar until 2007.



Norman married Patricia Manwaring in 1977. Their daughter Andria was born in 1983 and son Ryan born in 1986. They later divorced but remained friends throughout his life. Norman met Mary Kay at the Canyon Racquet club admiring her backhand and they married in 1994. Norman and Mary were able to combine their love of golf and travel during their marriage. Some of their favorite trips were to Corsica, Africa, China, and Italy. Their last trip in 2017 was to the UK and Scotland where they were able to golf St. Andrews. When Norman wasn't traveling to play golf he could be found at Wingpointe, Rose Park and Glendale playing in the early mornings with his lighted golf balls.



Norman was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with Ryan and Andria and their spouses and six grandchildren. Arizona was just a short flight away to be able to go and see them. The older grandchildren tried to master the coin tricks and the balancing salt shaker Norman taught them. The young ones would laugh and giggle with silly Grandpa. Norman will be remembered by his many friends for his sense of humor, high energy and love of bright colors. You could always find him in a crowd of people with his color coordinated outfits. His love for fast cars started with his first Corvette in Ashton and ended with his 911 Turbo S.



He will be dearly missed by his wife Mary, daughter Andria (Jeff), son Ryan (Danielle), 6 Grandchildren, sister Lois (Bob) and several nieces and nephews. His family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Utah Cancer Specialists and Midas Creek Hospice for his care the last 10 months.



A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Norman's name to Cancer Wellness and Utah Chapter of the . Published in Post Register on Mar. 19, 2019