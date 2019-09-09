|
Nyra N. Neubauer, age 93 was born on September 23, 1925 in McCook, Nebraska to Everette and Marie (Nolan) Neubauer. Nyra passed away on September 6, 2019 at Ashley Manor in the Memory Care Unit in Chubbuck, Idaho.
Nyra had one brother, Donald Neubauer. The family moved to Southern California early in her childhood. Later she moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Nyra worked for the City of Idaho Falls for 28 years before she retired.
Nyra had three children, Charles "Chuck" Curran, Don Curran and Cindy Tiegs. Nyra was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; and her son, Chuck.
Nyra was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Idaho Falls.
Honoring her wishes, Nyra will be cremated. Interment will be at a future date in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 9, 2019