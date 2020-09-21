Jean was born May 22, 1928, in Indianola, Iowa, to Frank Nelson Miller and Clara Jane (Ogan) Miller. She received her education in Des Moines where she attended Drake University.
On September 7, 1952, Jean married Robert S. P'Pool in Des Moines, Iowa. Together they raised three children: Mary, David, and Scott. Jean and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Jean enjoyed being a wife, mother, librarian, and an active part of her community.
Jean lived her life pursuing her passion of books with a career as a librarian. She was a librarian at a high school in Iowa, a technical librarian in Houston at Continental Oil, a school librarian at New Sweden and Westside Elementary, and a volunteer librarian in Victor Idaho. Her pride was the founding of the library at the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was a friend to all. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering for many activities. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and traveling. She had a fond place in her heart for animals and rescued several providing them a wonderful home to finish their years.
Jean is survived by her loving children, David Robert (Kelly) P'Pool of Idaho Falls, ID, Mary (William) P'Pool Miller of Pocatello, ID, and Scott Douglass (Jen) P'Pool of Nampa, ID; 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. P'Pool of Idaho Falls, ID; her parents; sisters, Dorothy Beck and Phyllis Cassaday; and a great-grandson, Joseph Rudolph.
The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 26, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, followed by a graveside ceremony at New Sweden Cemetery.
