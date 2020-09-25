Onita Carol Asbury, 88, of Pocatello, passed away September 20, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.
Onita was born January 21, 1932, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Wilbur Guy Fiscus Sr. and Lillian Kerns Bobbins Fiscus. She was raised with her brother in Stillwater, Oklahoma where she attended high school and started college at Oklahoma State University.
On July 28,1953, she married Thomas William Asbury Sr. in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Onita and Bill traveled with Bill's work until settling in Idaho Falls, with three boys in 1960. Bill passed away on September 16, 1972. Following his passing, Onita worked as an accountant while getting her Bachelor's Degree from ISU. She moved to Pocatello in 1977, where she lived until 2020. Onita received a Bachelors Degree in 1976 and a Master's of Business Administration in 1982. She also earned the title of CPA along the way. Onita worked at ISU in the Financial Affairs Office while finishing her degrees. She was the ISU Internal Auditor when she retired in 1990. She made many lifelong friends while working at ISU and was a true fan of Bengal Sports.
She was an avid artist and a member of The Idaho Watercolor Society, the Idaho Falls Art Guild and several other artist groups. After retirement, her focus was watercolor. Onita taught art classes in her own studio at home in Pocatello. Many of Onita's friendships were made through her artwork. She traveled extensively around the world including trips for art workshops in Spain, Peru and Greece. She enjoyed showing her work at art shows around Idaho. She will be remembered by the many people who are lucky to have some of her work.
Onita is survived by her children: son, Rich (Jean) Asbury of Ucon, ID, son, Tom Asbury of Winnemucca, NV, and son, Jim (Cindy) Asbury of Dodge City, KS; three grandchildren, Amanda (Andrew) Heller of Salt Lake City, UT, Dylan Asbury of Boise, ID, and Hailey Asbury of Salt Lake City, UT; and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas William Asbury; and her brother, Guy Fiscus.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls.
