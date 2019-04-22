Home

Ora Jeanette Edmo


Ora Jeanette Edmo was born on June 15, 1929 in Pocatello, Idaho to Edward "Eddie" Edmo Sr and Annie Jane graham. Ora peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Pocatello. The Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24th at 1:30 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Anthony's Chapel, located at 507 North 7th Ave, Pocatello. Ora's family will receive friends and family at 637 West Day St, Pocatello from now until time of service. Following the Mass, Ora will be cremated and a party in her honor will be held on June 15th at Raymond Park in Pocatello. Full obituary will be in the Shoban news and posted at www.downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 22, 2019
