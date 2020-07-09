Orangella Arnetta (Netta) Hagan, was born November 27, 1947, to Charles and Bessie Dixon in Union Chapel, Oklahoma. She passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020, at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Bessie Dixon; two brothers, Melvin Ray and William Curtis Dixon; and one sister, Shirley Elaine Dixon.
Arnetta was educated in the Oklahoma schools. She graduated from Boley High School where she played basketball, other activities and later attended Langston University. She worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL) and Westmark Credit Union. She was retired and enjoyed her retirement because it gave her time to spend with her family.
Arnetta was a faithful member of the Watersprings Church. She was a devoted reader and constantly studied her Bible lessons. She served as President of the NAACP Idaho Falls Branch Civil Rights Organization and throughout the years, she kept her membership current. She loved fishing, hunting, and being outside with her husband, Patrick, and son, Jermaine.
Arnetta leaves behind many to cherish her memory. These include her husband, Patrick; son Jermaine; three granddaughters, Izley, Acacia, and Jynessa; five sisters and five brothers, Jeanetta Williams of Salt Lake City, Utah, Charlesetta (Clyde) Alford of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Wanda L. Carter of Midwest City, Oklahoma, LaVera (Alfred) Forbes of Atlanta, Georgia, Terrel E. (Pat) Dixon of Boley, Oklahoma, Everett D. Dixon of Boley, Oklahoma, Ernest L. (Charlene) Dixon Sr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dwight D. Dixon of Okemah, Oklahoma, Kathryn "Kat" B. Dixon of Boley, Oklahoma, and Ronald O. Dixon of Hominy, Oklahoma. Arnetta also leaves to mourn her sister-in-law, Sheila Hagan, and brother-in-law, Phil Hagan, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and one aunt, Beatrice Alexander of Boley, Oklahoma, all who loved her dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. A visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. prior.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is recommended. The family asks that everyone who attends to please wear a mask.
