1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Orden LeRoy Winder, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 6, 2019, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.



Orden was born October 15, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Orden Winder and Dora LaRue Fullmer Winder. He grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Ricks College.



On September 10, 1965, he married Sandra Lynne Winder in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born four children. Orden and Sandra made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked as a produce manager for Saving Center.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities. Orden served a mission for three years in Norway and later served as an Assistant Scout Master. He enjoyed fishing, camping, going on drives and spending time with his grandchildren.



Orden is survived by his loving children, son, Mike (Ann) Winder of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Mark Winder of Pleasant View, UT, son, Scott (Kim) Winder of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Tauna Fisher of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Dee (Nancy) Winder of UT; sister, Reita (Jack) Ruppe of Vernal, UT; 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Bonnie Howes and Lola Neff, daughter-in-law, Shauna Winder; and loving wife, Sandra Lynne Winder.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 7:00-8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00- 1:45 p.m. prior, both visitations at Wood East Side. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 8, 2019