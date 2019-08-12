|
Orland Hunt Baron, 89 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 Enumclaw, Washington.
Orland was born March 6, 1930 in Dayton, Idaho, the son of Edmund Marion Baron and Anna Marie Hunt Baron.
Orland attended schools in Rigby, Idaho and was a graduate of Rigby High School. During his youth he gained a love for Baseball and Basketball which he continued to follow into his later years.
On December 2, 1952 he married Idonna Dorene Grover in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. He worked for J.C. Penny Company, Waremart Foods of Idaho Falls and delivered milk for Dairyland Dairy.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints he had opportunity to serve in many callings. He served a mission for the church to the Southern United States. With his wife he served two more missions for the church. One as an Employment Specialist assisting others to find work or a better job, and the second in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple Visitors Center. He also volunteered with the Humanitarian Effort by sewing various household items. He was a Seventy and High Priest.
Orland is survived by his wife; Idonna Baron of Rigby, Idaho. His children: Roxana Hale of Rigby, Idaho, Peggy (Dave) Baldwin of Kent, Washington, Julene (Kurt) Lindstrom of Enumclaw, Washington, Sherry (Van) Arnold of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Shannon (Cory) Jenkins of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Reed (Cindy) Baron of West Valley, Utah, Russell (Wendy) Baron of Pocatello, Idaho, Kirt (Trisa) Baron of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Norman (Rebecca) Baron of Orem, Utah, Darrin (Mindy) Baron of San Antonio, Texas, Lindon (Tiffany) Baron of Bonny Lake, Washington, Justin (Sherri) Baron of Shelley, Idaho, Shannon (Cory) Jenkins of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Two brothers, Delbert (Nettie) Baron of St. George, Utah and DeMar (Merilyn) Baron of California. He has 63 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Orland was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, four sisters, a granddaughter and a great granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Rigby LDS 15th Ward Chapel (602 Sundance, Rigby, ID 83442). The family will meet with friends on Thursday, August 15th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID) and again on Friday morning prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 12, 2019