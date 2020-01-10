|
|
|
On Dec 29, 2019 Orrin "Lance" Stoddard 73 of Junction City, OR passed away at River Bend Hospital from complications of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL).
Lance was born on July 6, 1946 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Orrin Edward Stoddard and Cecilia Ellen Stoddard. He was the oldest of nine children; five brothers, Tim, Kevin, Shannon, Vincent, and Erin; and three sisters, Maureen, Lucy, and Avis.
Lance joined the US Air Force after high school graduation in July 1964. After finishing Tech School he was assigned to Adair Air Force Station in Corvallis, Oregon where he met his wife, Carole Brawn on December 12, 1966. they were married 39 days later on January 21, 1967.
They had three children: Melissa Grados (Scott), Martin (Kalleen) and Marshall (Elizabeth); and seven grandchildren: Ashley, Steven, Kassidy, Everly, Amelia, Andy and Adam.
Lance was universally loved for his warm smile, infectious laugh, and the care and grace he showed all people. He was so loved by his family and was admired by many people. He never met a stranger. We will miss him dearly.
Musgrove is the Mortuary in Junction City, OR and Services will be held March 28th at the Junction City Nazarene Church.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 10, 2020