Owen Lorenzo Brunson, 87, of Idaho Falls passed away June 29, 2020.
Owen was born in Blackfoot, June 14, 1933 to Clarence Otto and Ruth Louise Hofer Brunson. He married Ingeborg Seiler, May 3, 1968 in Heidelberg, Germany.
He is survived by his wife Inge; children, Mark (Kelly) Brunson, Tracy (Carrie) Brunson, Ingrid (Perry) Colton, Evan (Linda) Brunson, Michelle (Lincoln) Beard, Tanya (Shawn) Messick, Danita (David) Hinton, sister, Winona Crumb and brother, Melvin Richard (Millie) Brunson.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Street) in Shelley. There will be a family funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Woodville Second Ward Chapel (1555 North 700 East) in Shelley. Burial will be at the Grove City Cemetery with Military Rites.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 30, 2020.