Owen Alfred Romrell, 89, of Howe, Idaho passed away August 17th at his home with his family by his side.
Owen was born April 16th, 1930 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Alfred E. Romrell and Lilla B. Murdock. He grew up in Wilford, Idaho and graduated from Sugar City High School. He served his first mission to France for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Ricks College when it was a four year university with degrees in Agriculture and French. In August of 1954, Owen began service in the US Army. A few months later on May 19th, 1955 he married Vella Jean Reynolds in the Idaho Falls Temple. After two years, Owen was honorably discharged from the army. Owen then went to school at Utah State University and worked at various jobs. In 1965, Owen and Vella purchased a farm in Howe, Idaho and moved with their children to the valley. There they farmed for many years and raised their growing family.
Owen loved farming and doing things with his family. His children have many happy memories of working with their father on the farm and going on family outings. He patiently taught his children many valuable life skills while they worked with him on the farm. It was very important to Owen to share his love of God with his children and grandchildren. Owen was always willing to help and serve his family and neighbors. He loved his wife, Vella, very much and often bought her flowers and gifts. They worked together as a team in everything that they did.
Owen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He and Vella served many years in the Idaho Falls Temple. In September 1997 they served a mission together to the Texas Dallas Mission.
Owen is survived by his loving wife, Vella Romrell, his brother Dale (Bonnie) Romrell and sister Carrol Ferney, and by his sons, Brian (Diane) Romrell, Verl (Launa) Romrell and Aaron (Misty) Romrell, and his daughters Laurie Bird, Valene (Bryce) Contor, Darla Wilson and Shauna Romrell and by 29 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marva, brother Delwin and infant daughter Sharon.
There will be a viewing Friday evening, August 23 from 6-8 pm at the Anderson Family Mortuary in Arco, Idaho.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Howe, Idaho at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing preceding the services from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. The burial will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery west of Blackfoot Idaho at 3:30 pm.
