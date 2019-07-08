Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Pam Sauer Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM The Venue 142 E. Main Street Rigby , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Pam Sauer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pam Sauer

1941 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Pam Sauer; (Phoebe Anne Moore) was born on March 11, 1941 to Lowell and Geraldine Moore. Pam went home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 to be with Jesus. Pam was preceded in death by her mother; Geraldine Stewart Moore, her father; Lowell Moore, her husband; Ned Sauer and brother; Jim Moore. Survivors are her brother; Russ Moore, (Pat) and Pam's three children; Brett, (Wendee), Jo Nell (Jeff), and Holly, (Gary). Grandchildren; Jenni, Kristi, Tyler, Ashley, Dallas, and Garrett. One great-granddaughter; Azalea. Pam was very proud to be known as "GG" to Azalea. Pam also had step-grandchildren and great's in Washington and Montana that she loved and cherished.



Pam lived most of her life in Rigby, Idaho working for the Idaho Transportation Department. She had recently moved to Salt Lake City to be closer to family. Pam enjoyed time with family and friends. She loved playing bridge and bingo with her girlfriends in Idaho Falls and enjoyed their weekly gatherings. When she moved to Salt Lake she missed them so much. It was with much joy she met a wonderful lady that shared her enthusiasm and passion for bridge, they became friends fast. She valued and cherished all of her friends, new and old. She loved to go fishing and camping with her husband Ned. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; they were her everything. She also was able to do a little traveling when her health would allow it and had some great adventures. She was always planning a trip somewhere just for fun and hoping she would be able to go. Pam (MOM) will be greatly missed by many. She made this world a "better" place.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at The Venue 142 E. Main Street in Rigby, Idaho; between Maverick and The Caramel Tree from 1:00-3:00pm. Please join us as we celebrate Pam's life! Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on July 8, 2019