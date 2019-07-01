Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Parley Williams Resources More Obituaries for Parley Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Parley Williams

1938 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Parley Dwain Williams, age 81 of Lewisville, passed away near Kilgore, Idaho while enjoying a Sunday drive with his wife June 30. He was born May 1, 1938 in Lewisville, the second son of Daniel F. and Ruth Ann Harker Williams. He graduated from Rigby High School in 1956 and continued his education at Ricks College, University of Idaho and Idaho State University. He married Janet Barrus August 12, 1960 in Salt Lake City, and they solemnized that marriage in the Idaho Falls temple March 10, 1965. Parley worked as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed building roads in various locations throughout the North West, and was working in SLC when he and Janet met and married. Realizing that the travel road construction required would not be a suitable for their growing family, he and Janet decided to return to Lewisville in 1964 and he began working at the INEL site. There he progressed from maintenance to more demanding positions: Fire Safety, Health Physics Technician and Safety Engineer. In his quarter century there he made significant contributions to technology and processes that have saved or improved millions of lives in numerous industries, but was always humble about his accomplishments.



He must have really enjoyed retirement because he did it several times. After leaving the site he accepted a "small" job improving Jefferson County Lake that led to building and operating a landfill in West Jefferson. He drove a school bus for years in School District 251 and considered it a privilege to watch over and encourage children when they were feeling low. Though poor health made it difficult to enjoy an ideal retirement he always enjoyed "drowning worms" (as he called fishing) on the Dry Bed and driving his Schnauzers into Rigby each day for their treat from Wendy's. Parley took very few breaks or vacations. What he cared most about was the wellbeing of his loved ones. He was an excellent mechanic and enjoyed using his skills in helping farmers, and others in need. He served in several ward and Scout positions and even town constable for a time.



Parley is survived by his wife Janet B. Williams of Lewisville; three daughters: Ginger (Alan) Fitzgerald of Midvale, Utah; Shelley (John) Ogden of West Jordan, Utah; and Donna (Jeff) Hill of Rexburg; and two sons: Gary (Jill) Williams of Idaho Falls and Michael (Ruth) of Rexburg. He is also survived by a sister, Marilee DeSpain of Rigby and two brothers: Myron (Karen) Williams of Rigby and Amos (LaRae) Williams of Menan; as well as 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna Godfrey; a brother, Alma Williams; two sons, Phillip and Larry; and a granddaughter, Adoree. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewisville chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 474 North 3450 East, Lewisville, Idaho. The family will visit with friends at the church Friday, July 5 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery.