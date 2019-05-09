Patricia Suzanne Ashton, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 8, 2019, at Morningstar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice.



Patricia was born November 6, 1937, in New York, NY, to Charles J. Hemmerman and Edith Oberson Hemmerman. She grew up, attended, and graduated from Catholic school in New York.



On, June 30, 1961 she married William D. Ashton in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. To this union were born two sons, Ron and Bill. Pat and Bill lived in Florida, Maine, Okinawa, Japan, Arizona and Washington, because of Bill's service in the US Air Force, and made their final home in Idaho.



She was a member of the Catholic church. Pat was a huge Elvis fan, loved gambling and gossiping. She was very talented and enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, crocheting, was a good cook, and loved celebrating every holiday.



Patricia is survived by her son, Rodney "Ron" Ashton of Ammon, ID, son, Bill (Kathy) Ashton of Gillette, WY,



grandson, Tate (Chelsea) Ashton, granddaughter, Alyssa (Kevin) Hines, granddaughter, Kylee Ashton,



grandson, Dylan Ashton; and 4 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Hemmerman; husband, William D. "Bill" Ashton; and brother, Chuck Hemmerman.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 9, 2019