Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Pat McGahan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pat McGahan

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John Patrick "Pat" McGahan, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, under the care of his loving family and Solace Home Health and Hospice.



Pat, an only child, was born November 17, 1939, to Bernard and Belva McGahan in Rigby, Idaho. He grew up and attended school in Rigby where he was actively involved in student council, marching and dance band. In 1962, he graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in business from Idaho State University where he was an active member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. In 1963 he earned his MBA degree from the University of Utah.



A consummate professional, Pat began his professional career in 1964, working for Gate City Steel in Boise, Pocatello and Idaho Falls. After 15 years, he joined Tandy & Wood Insurance Company where he worked as a managing partner until his retirement in 2001.



Pat was an active member of the Idaho Falls community. He was involved in the Planning and Zoning Commission, Russet Lion's Club and President of the Chamber of Commerce for Idaho Falls. Pat enjoyed being a reading tutor at Edgemont Garden's Elementary. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and belonged to the Knight's of Columbus.



According to Pat, his greatest accomplishment and sense of job came from his family. In 1964, Pat met and married the love of his life, Karen Rose Uhlenkott. The inseparable duo spent the next 55 years raising their four children, travelling the globe and spending time at their cabin in Island Park, Idaho, and their winter home in Gold Canyon, Arizona.



Pat is survived by his soulmate and loving wife, Karen; along with his four children, daughter, Kelly Anne (Michael) Kuntz of Boise, ID; daughter, Kathy (Todd) Armstrong of Eagle, ID; son, Casey (Deane) McGahan of Shoreline, WA; son, Ryan McGahan of Las Vegas, NV; and four grandchildren, Blair Armstrong, Jake Armstrong, Gabriel Kuntz and Gibson Kuntz.



The service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, at the corner of 17th St. and Woodruff Ave. The family will visit with friends from 11:00-11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Private family burial at Annis-Little Butte Cemetery will follow. The family invites friends to come toast the Irishman between 4:00-6:00 at their home.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Boys Town online at https://secure.boystown.org/Donate/ or by mail: Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Boulevard, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010, or a .



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhoume.com. Published in Post Register on May 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.