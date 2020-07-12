1/1
Patricia Amy Ney
1932 - 2020
Patricia Amy Norris Ney, 87, of Blackfoot, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Gem Village Assisted Living in Blackfoot, Idaho following a stroke in April.

Patricia was born November 13, 1932 in Redding, Iowa to G. Dayton Norris and Eunice Fern Shafer Norris. She grew up and attended schools in the Mt. Ayr, Iowa area, graduating from high school in 1952.

On December 17, 1952, Patty married George Robert Ney. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

Patty worked in healthcare for several years as a nurse's aide, then with the Blackfoot School District as a special education teacher's aide, retiring in June 1995. She always enjoyed helping people and made many coworker friends along the way.

Patty was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and greatly enjoyed serving her ward family in the meeting house library, and as a visiting teacher (ministering to several sisters through the years). Another favorite part of service for Patty was crocheting leper bandages to help the church humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Darby (Brad) Herrick-Nelson of Layton, Utah; a brother, LeRoy Norris of Culbertson Montana; lots of nieces and nephews; and countless friends who have touched her life in many ways, including four lovely step-granddaughters that she hadn't yet met.

She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas in July 2009; her husband George in February 2011; a sister Priscilla "Pegi" Kennedy; and two brothers, Russell Norris and Myron "Mike" Norris.

Viewing and visitation will be held at Hawker Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, with a short service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Riverside - Thomas Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
