Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Cox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Cox

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Patricia Ruth Cox "Pat", 91, of Shelley passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home.



Pat was born May 17, 1928 in Firth, Idaho, the daughter of Robert Earl Rogers and Ruth Hoff.



On October 13, 1946 she married Verl B. Cox. They were later divorced.



Pat retired from the R.T. French Company in Shelley. She was a long time member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Firth. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society.



She is survived by her daughter, Debby (Les) Frank of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, sons, Ted (Stacy) Cox of Shelley, Idaho, Verl Van Cox of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Kelly R. Cox of Pocatello, Idaho, brother, John Rogers of Pocatello, Idaho, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Roger B. Cox, daughter, Frances R. Street, brothers, Rudolph "Bud" Rogers, Lloyd Rogers, LeRoy Rogers, sisters, Joy Mathies, Evelyn Neff, and Kathryn Ann Bertell.



Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Riverview Cemetery in Firth, Idaho with Pastor Paul Malek officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Firth.



A special thank you to Hands of Hope Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Pat's name to the Bethel Lutheran Church in Firth.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries