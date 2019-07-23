Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Davidson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Davidson

1935 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Patricia Lou Stalker Davidson died April 29, 2019 of metastatic bladder cancer in Albuquerque, NM.



Pat was born February 18, 1935 in Idaho Falls to Cecil and Ronda Letham Stalker. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1953 and earned a BA with honors in accounting from Idaho State College in 1960. After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper/accountant for a variety of businesses in Nevada and Idaho. She retired to Idaho Falls in 1999. She moved to Albuquerque in 2017 to be close to family.



Pat was a skilled violinist and was active in several community symphony groups. Her other interests included painting, stitchery, and quilting which made good use of her remarkable eye for color. Even more than these, she loved playing cards, which brought out her competitive streak.



Pat enjoyed her pets: Bret, Patina, Patches, and especially sweet Babe.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Carol Kirkpatrick, and a brother, Jerry Stalker.



She is survived by her brother, Allan Stalker, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date to place her ashes at Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls.