|
|
|
Patricia Ann Finley, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother was born on July 19, 1932 in Encampment, Wyoming. She passed away in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on December 20, 2019.
Tricia moved to Ammon, Idaho during her youth where she met her future husband, N.B. "Bill" Finley, in her junior year of high school at a Christian youth conference in Pocatello, Idaho. They married on December 27, 1952 in Idaho Falls, Idaho while Bill was on leave from his service in the Air Force. Tricia spent her adulthood as wife, mother, friend, bookkeeper and administrative assistant making a home for her family in Blackfoot and Bellevue, Idaho and Denver, Colorado. Eventually retiring to Sun Lakes, Arizona she indulged in golf, bridge, travel, ever-changing hobbies and time with family. As grandchildren arrived, she poured herself into creating new cross-generational adventures with them.
This year shall find her celebrating both Christmas and wedding anniversary with her beloved Bill, who died in 2006. Tricia is survived by her four sons and spouses (Perry and Terry, J.D. and Kate, Scott and Teresa, and Stuart), seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
An internment celebration at Fort Logan National Cemetery is planned for summer 2020.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 26, 2019