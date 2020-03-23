|
Patricia V. Goodrich passed away at home Saturday March 21, 2020. Pat was born April 23, 1929 in Anoka, Minnesota daughter to Albert Roy Fisher and Verna Marie Fisher.
Pat grew up in depression era Minnesota and after graduation from high school moved to Chicago where she worked for a time as a telephone operator. She moved back to Anoka where after the war she met her husband of 68 years John Goodrich.
Pat was a homemaker and loving mother to a family of 5 children: Laurie, John, James, Robert, and Adam. Pat enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid cross-country skier where she tallied more than 300 miles in one winter when she was in her 70's. She also enjoyed hiking, camping, white water rafting, painting and gardening.
Later in her life when macular degeneration had taken away most of her sight, she still enjoyed walking whenever she could and found ways to continue to read and socialize with her friends, something she enjoyed very much.
Pat was a dedicated wife and mother who instilled a sense of personal worth and independence into her children which has served them to this day.
Pat is survived by her five children and three grandchildren, Ryann, Kelli and Katie. Pat will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 23, 2020