Patricia Lou Miller, 87, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho
She was born July 16, 1932 in Limestone Township, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Earl S. White and Florence G. Shingledecker White.
Patricia grew up in Kingsville, PA. She graduated in the class of 1950 from Clarion-Limestone High School in Pennsylvania.
On September 17, 1955, she married Jack L. Miller in Kingsville, PA.
She lived in Kentucky while her husband was serving in the Army and when he was discharged less than a year later they moved to Blackfoot, ID where she has lived ever since.
She was a member of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church where she participated in the United Methodist Women's Organization. She also served on the Snake River PTA committee.
Patricia worked as a secretary for Naval Reactor Facility for a few short years before becoming a full time homemaker and mother. She enjoyed coin collections, yard work, gardening, camping, baking and most importantly supporting her grandchildren in their various activities.
She is survived by her husband, Jack, of 65 years; children, Kent (Danette) Miller of Blackfoot, ID, Vickie (Richard) Brickey of Pittsboro, NC; brother, Daniel White of Emlenton, PA; 4 grandchildren, Erin (Derek) Sedam, Nathan Miller, Sean Miller and Sara Brickey; two great grandchildren, Lola & Ramona Sedam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Richard White, Doyle White and a sister, June Morrison.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho, with Pastor Patti Money of Jason Lee United Methodist Church officiating.
The family will meet with family and friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Friends and family who would like are invited to watch the funeral streamed live on our website hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click Video Broadcast. Memories and condolences of Patricia can also be shared on our website.
Published in Post Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.