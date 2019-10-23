|
Patricia Lou (Roll) Schmunk died on October 10th in Salt Lake City at 89 years of age. She had been feeling poorly for some time but managed to attend a family wedding in California a few weeks before her death to see all of her children and grandchildren. Returning home elated and grateful for having had that experience, she learned of a probable diagnosis of stomach cancer and declined medical intervention. She died peacefully only a few days later.
Pat was born on April 10th, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, the second of three children of George Louis Roll and Frances Louise Boyer. She attended Miami University in nearby Oxford, Ohio, graduating in 1952 with a major in history and a teaching certificate in elementary education. A percussionist in the college marching band, she responded to a dare on one occasion by carrying the bass drum the entire length of a long parade route, a feat that typifies her spirited, can-do personality. While at Miami she met and married her husband of 53 years, Richard Earl Schmunk from Antwerp, Ohio. After the completion of his graduate studies in physics, Pat and Dick moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked as a research physicist and she taught elementary school for many years at Holy Rosary Catholic School and Ethel Boyes Elementary. Her excellence in teaching was recognized with a school district teacher-of-the-year award; she later supervised the student teaching of college students completing their training in education. Pat raised five children during those years--Peter, Jennifer, Linda, Richard, and Robert--four of whom would earn doctorate degrees in their respective fields, following their parent's example of academic and professional achievement.
Always active and socially engaged, Pat was involved in a myriad of community and Methodist Church projects, both as a leader and a participant. Her pattern was to see a need or a problem and work energetically toward its resolution. She contributed her time and considerable energy to many different committees and roles at Trinity Methodist Church, to the Idaho Falls Panhellenic Association, P.E.O., and Food Bank, among other organizations. She played timpani in the Idaho Falls Symphony Orchestra, taught piano lessons in her home while raising young children, and sang in choirs. Physically active when she was young, in later years Pat played golf, enjoyed swimming for exercise, and participated enthusiastically with her husband in square dancing.
Raised by a mother who would pile the family into the car for a spur-of-the-moment road trip, Pat enjoyed travel that took her to new places and taught her new things. She fondly remembered travel-study courses on Idaho backroads as well as visits to other countries and continents. When she was at home and relatively sedentary, Pat found pleasure in reading, gardening, playing board and card games with friends and family, and making greeting cards to send and give to others.
In retirement Pat and Dick lived for many years in Mesa, Arizona. When she lost her life-long partner in 2004, Pat was forced to manage things that had long been his responsibility. As always, she met these new challenges successfully and engaged fully with life around her. Moving to Salt Lake City and into a retirement home across the street from her daughter Linda, she made new friends and found ways to be productive and helpful to others. Only a few weeks before her death, she was working in the small garden she enjoyed tending at the retirement home where she lived, teaching mah jong and card-making to other seniors, and inquiring by telephone about the well-being of her many children and grandchildren.
Patricia Schmunk is survived by her 5 children, Peter L. Schmunk of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jennifer S. Foster of New York City, Linda G. Schmunk of Salt Lake City, Richard M. Schmunk of Altadena, California, and Robert B. Schmunk of New York City, and 4 grandchildren, Stephen, Hannah, Catherine, and Thomas. Whenever they visited, Pat was always eager and proud to introduce her progeny to her many friends. Having lived an extraordinarily rich, full life, Patricia Schmunk will be missed for her friendly, caring presence, her interest in others, and her efforts to make the world a better place. Memorials in her name may be made to Crossroads Food Pantry, 347 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 23, 2019