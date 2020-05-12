Patricia (Pattie) Pettingill Turner passed away quietly in her sleep on May 11, 2020 after a prolonged illness in Hermiston, Oregon.
She was born in Rexburg, Idaho at Madison Memorial on May 20, 1951 to Gretta Hinckley Pettingill and Boyd R. Pettingill. She was the only girl in a family of three brothers. She married Craig Cazier and to that union were Danny and Billy. She later married Ronald Turner and to that union was Michelle.
Pattie loved to crochet, read books, play cards and in her younger years play piano. She always felt that her children were her greatest accomplishment and supported them with her unconditional love. She loved her grandchildren and was fiercely proud of them.
Throughout her prolonged illness she fought and maintained her stubbornness and showed her strength. In her family's eyes she was heroic in her efforts to continue to fight through so many health issues and maintain her dignity. She always said if she had to go, she wanted to go peacefully in her sleep and her wish was granted.
She is preceded in death by her parent, brothers; Ken Powell and Phil Powell and son Danny Cazier.
Pattie is survived by son Billy Cazier (Diane), Michelle Heckathorn (Duane), grandchildren; Sadie Cazier, Jacob Papineau, Dakota Cazier, Joshua Claxton, brother Keith Pettingill, plus numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Her light will be greatly missed.
At her request there will be no services.
Please share memories of Pattie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
