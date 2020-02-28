|
|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Patricia Woolf. Patricia passed away on February 23, 2020, due to complications from a medical procedure. Mom meant the world to us, and we can't imagine living without her loving arms, her laugh, east coast vernacular, and her smiling face.
Patricia Ann Murphy was born in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, on December 4, 1939, to John Edward Murphy and Irene Honora (Callahan) Murphy. She graduated from Cathedral High School, Paralegal Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, and Idaho State University.
After graduating from Cathedral, mom worked at the Springfield Newspaper where she met many of the Massachusetts politicians of the day, including John F. Kennedy. Adventure called mom to a position in Washington D.C. - an ad for travel and excitement. This position is where mom met dad - working for the CentraI Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a support analyst. Over the years some stories were told, such as when mom was assigned to take Francis Gary Powers to lunch to figure out what he told the Russians.
Pat married Vet R. Woolf in 1963 in Indian Orchard, and then they moved to the Rigby/Idaho Falls area. Mom worked many years as a paralegal, helping to manage the law offices of Gene Bush, John Sharp, and Dennis Olson. She also was a legal instructor at East Idaho Vocational School, where her students loved her.
If you were lucky enough to know Pat, you knew a very gentle, loving, caring soul who had a wicked sense of humor. Her faith was unshakeable and so was her love for her friends, her children, her grandchildren, and her cat, Cleo.
Pat is survived by her son, Vet (Susan) Woolf; her daughter, Stephanie Woolf; her younger brother, Robert T. Murphy; and her grandchildren, Ian (Teal) Woolf, Brittney (John) Kucera, Madeline Taylor, and Sophie Morton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vet R. Woolf; her parents, John and Irene Murphy; and her older brother, Edward Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate food and/or money in Pat's name to the St. Vincent Food Pantry located at 805 S. Holmes Avenue, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mom volunteered hundreds of hours at the food pantry helping to box donated food for families in need. Alternatively, a donation can be made to the St. John Paul II Catholic Parish to be used at Christ the King.
Vet and Stephanie would like to thank the doctors and nurses at East Idaho Regional Medical Center and Idaho Heart Institute. Dr. Brian Jones and Dr. J. F. Schmutz, thank you for your help to keep mom alive until Last Rites could be given. Thank you for your kindness and caring after her unexpected death.
A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, located at 273 N. Ridge Avenue, with Deacon Chris Reilly presiding with a gathering to follow until 8:00 p.m. There will be a funeral mass at Christ the King, 1690 E 17th Street, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Father Ronald Wekerle presiding, followed by a lunch in the parish hall.
Burial will be at the Iona Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 28, 2020