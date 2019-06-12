Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Christensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick Christensen

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Patrick Lee Christensen, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 9, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.



Patrick was born September 24, 1937, in Boise, ID, to Fred Patrick Christensen and Annie Lee Ryals Christensen. He graduated from Boise High School and attended College of Idaho, earning his Master's Degree in Master's of Education.



On March 14, 1959, he married Shirley Florence Cook in Sierra Vista, Arizona. They had three children, William Rocker, Patrick Thomas and Sherrie Ann. Patrick and Shirley made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Patrick worked as a High School Counselor for Yerington, Nevada.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and his wife served two CE missions for the church in Florida and Nevada and also served as Addiction Recovery Missionaries. He enjoyed photography, writing poems, wood working, Genealogy, and his family was his greatest gift.



Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Christensen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, William Rocker (Cindy) Christensen of Butler, PA; son, Patrick Thomas (Cyndie) Christensen of Featherville, ID; daughter, Sherrie (Tim) Foist of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Thomas Eugene (Cindy) Christensen of Meridian, ID; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Patrick and Annie Lee Christensen; brother, William Fred Christensen; and sister, Betty Jean Christensen.



Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Home Ranch Ward, 2051 S. Emerson, with Bishop Todd Hillam, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 12, 2019