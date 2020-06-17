Patrick Frances Murphy, 52, of Ammon, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side. He passed from complications from cirrhosis of the liver.
Pat was born November 8, 1967, in Roy, Utah, to James and Faye Murphy. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he attended and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1986.
Pat was known for his love of his friends and family. He was full of life and would help anyone at any time. He loved to play pool, fish, garden, and golf. Pat loved animals, especially dogs. He met the love of his life, Laina, in 2001, and they married in 2002. They resided together in Ammon for the last 19 years.
Pat made many friends in the various jobs that he had. He loved the people that he interacted with and loved to make others laugh and smile. Pat also loved spending time and playing with his grandchildren: children of Scott and Jessica Jensen: Trayton and Addison Jensen, and the children of Brock and Marissa Hayward: Mia, M'Kyle, Mahtteo, Monroe, and Mickolas Hayward.
Pat will be dearly missed by his loved ones. There will be a Celebration of Life for Pat sometime this fall.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to our local Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 17, 2020.