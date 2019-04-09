Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Stewart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick Stewart

1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Patrick James Stewart of Dubois, Idaho and Grovetown, Georgia, died Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at the University Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia after a long battle with cancer. Pat was born December 20, 1954 in Rexburg, Idaho to Keith Val Stewart, Sr. and Edith Anna Cannon Stewart. Pat was the first of 9 children born to this family. Much of Pat's youth was spent traveling around with his family from Air Force Base to Air Force Base, depending on where his father was stationed at the time. During the times when his father was stationed overseas, the family made their home in Dubois, Idaho where they eventually settled permanently. Pat earned the rank of Eagle Scout, an honor that he was very proud of. In 1972, Pat joined the United States Army. Pat served in the United States Army for 8 years and was honorably discharged in 1980. While in the Army, Pat married Vonda Russell and they had two sons, Aaron and Joshua. They later divorced. In 1982, Pat married Letty Stone and together they had one daughter, Tabitha. Pat and Letty later divorced. Over the years, Pat held various jobs and lived in various places including Idaho Falls, Idaho, Winnemucca, Nevada and Port Orchard and Bremerton, Washington. Pat began driving truck around 2001 and in 2002, he met the love of his life and soul mate Veronika Mullen. Pat and Veronika began team driving together and they were married in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 2003. Pat loved spending time with Veronika on the truck and looked forward to any opportunity to travel with her to see her family in Germany. Together Pat and Veronika earned their Million Mile Awards, as well as their 2 Million Mile Awards. Pat loved the American Bald Eagle, making people laugh (especially kids), and loved to be "Mr. Fix-it" when he could.



Pat is survived by his wife Veronika Mullen of Grovetown, GA; children Aaron (Natasha) Stewart of Australia, Joshua Stewart of Shelley, ID and Tabitha (Philip) Turner of Homer, AK; step-children Martin (Jennifer) Lindner of Augusta, GA and Christine (Tony) Davies of Rochester, England; Father, Keith V. Stewart, Sr. of Dubois, ID; siblings Reed (Liz) Stewart of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Keith (Joyce) Stewart, Jr. of American Fork, Utah, Kenneth (Jill) Stewart of Eagle, Idaho, Gordon (Kim) Stewart of Draper, UT, Russell (Michelle) Stewart of Dubois, Idaho and Tammie (Mike) Smith of Rigby, Idaho. Pat was preceded in death by his mother Edith, brothers David and William, and his grandparents.



Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral home in Rigby. Interment will follow at the Dubois Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 9, 2019