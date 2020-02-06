|
Patsy Ann Liebert passed away February 5, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was 83 years old.
Patsy was born on November 10, 1936 in Rexburg, Idaho to Stanley Liebert and Carrie Zeimer Liebert. She spent a happy childhood in Egin where she attended elementary school and then graduated from South Fremont High School. On June 14, 1988 she married LaVerl Singleton.
She was a kind and patient care giver to her parents. She cared for her father the last 7 years of his life. In 1988 she began to care for her mother and continued until her mother's death in 2001. Patsy had an infectious smile, a kind personality that extended to many people as well as her beloved cats. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary (581 E. 1st N., St. Anthony). Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 12:00 until 12:45. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery.
LaVerl thanks the staff at EIRMC for their care the last few days of Patsy's life.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 6, 2020