Patsy Lou Helm Yorgesen, 83, joined her husband in heaven on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren. A two-time cancer survivor, Patsy was a fighter to the end. She battled Vascular Dementia for the past 7 years, but her body remained strong and her family was blessed to have her for the many years they did.
Patsy was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 4, 1936, to John and Hazel Randall Helm. Born prematurely, she was a fighter from birth. That strength served her well through her many trials in life. At 3 years old she lost her mother in a tragic accident on Christmas night, and less than 3 years later lost her father as well. She was raised by her loving grandparents, Nettie and Charles Randall.
Patsy grew up in Grant, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School in 1954. She met her soulmate, William Lynn Yorgesen when she was still in high school. She was absolutely smitten with him and knew he was the man she was going to marry pretty early in the courtship. They dated some before he left to serve an LDS mission in 1953 and they wrote to each other for the two years he was gone. They married in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 2, 1955. Their reunion this week was surely a joyous one!
Her greatest joy was being a mother. Despite many miscarriages and tears, she and Lynn were able to have 4 daughters who they raised into beautiful women. She was an involved, compassionate mother who taught her girls to serve and love. Over the years they moved around, living in Utah, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Washington before settling back home in Idaho Falls wherein 1980 they bought the house they would live in for the remainder of their lives.
As a life-long faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Patsy served in many callings over the years, including Relief Society President. She loved serving those around her and always turned to the Lord in times of need. In fact, she would tell you that she knew without a doubt that through the power of prayer God saved her life on several occasions, including instances during her fights with neck cancer in 1980 and breast cancer in 1985.
In her later years, Patsy reveled in being a grandmother. She was a patient and loving grandmother, with hundreds of movies, closets of toys, and years of knowledge she shared with her grandchildren. She had the sweetest voice she used with them and made them feel like she had all the time in the world to be with them when she talked. She taught them all to play Progression Rummy, and when they were a little older, Pinnacle. She was a good cook and made everything from lasagna to birthday cakes from scratch. A prized memory of her grandchildren is making homemade noodles with her as young children.
Her contagious laugh and wonderful smile emitted kindness and love. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. She was preceded in death by her husband William "Lynn" Yorgesen; her parents, John and Hazel Randall Helm; a sister, Hazel, and brother, Randall both of whom died as infants before her birth; and the grandparents who raised her, Nettie and Charles Randall. She is survived by her daughters Vicki Bailey, Lisa (Marv) Harding, Carrie Yorgesen, and Lanna (Chris) Kerns, along with 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations to help with final expenses can be made via Venmo to @PatsyYorgesen-Memorial.
A private family graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 29, 2020.